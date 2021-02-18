Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Nollywood actress trademarks her name | Ripples Nigeria

Veteran Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde on Wednesday announced that she had `trademarked’ her first name, Omotola.

She disclosed this on her Instagram handle @realomosexy:

“OMOTOLA-Trademarked.

When a name, mostly a business name is trademarked, it means it has been registered under patent laws, which in Nigeria is done by the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

It implies that no one, as stated in the copyrights law, is allowed to trade with the name “Omotola” henceforth.

Omotola is a Nigerian actress, a singer, philanthropist and former model.

Since her Nollywood film debut in 1995, Omotola has appeared in over 300 films, selling millions of video copies.

After receiving a number of awards, launching a music career and amassing an enviable fan base, the media has dubbed her as the real Africa Magic.

She is the first African celebrity to receive over one million likes on her Facebook page. She currently has a total of three million followers on Facebook.

Beyond her show business accomplishments, she is also applauded for her remarkable humanitarian efforts.

Omotola is one of the pioneers of the video film era of Nigeria cinema, becoming one of the most watched actresses in Africa.

In 2013, Omotola was honoured as one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazines alongside Michelle Obama, Beyoncé and Kate Middleton.

She appeared in the icons category.

