Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde challenges families of victims shot at Lekki toll gate to come forward

Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has called on families who lost their loved ones during the Lekki toll gate shootings to come forward.

She said if there are no such families, then people should stop the sensationalism on social media.

The actress who made the call in a series of tweets on Friday while reacting to the state government which said one person died as a result of the gunfire incident appealed that if there were no deaths, people should stop with declaring what is not.

Her comments on Twitter came as eyewitnesses insist that there were more people who died during the attack by soldiers on Tuesday evening.

The actress wrote; “Now that the Whirlwind is Settling, let’s see clearly 1.Lets sieve the FACTS from the sensation. 2.Remember that the Main Reason is to #StopPoliceBrutalityinNigeria. 3.We still DEMAND to know who ordered the Terror on Peaceful protesters 4.Still No known arrests of killer MIU.

READ ALSO: Do you agree with Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde that Nigeria is now ready for a female president?

“Have Some Unscrupulous Elements been around play? DEFINITELY! However, IT STARTED WITH A PEACEFUL PROTEST. Who sent the Military and started the VIOLENCE and HOOLIGANISM. We Demand to know who brought touts in BRT busses and OFFICIAL VEHICLES. #EndSARS #EndImpunity

“While the Govt said SARS had ended and claimed to under say and our agitation, The people sent to rein in the enraged rioters on the streets were EXECUTING them! This is a Crime of Human Rights! You do not shoot someone NOT pointing a gun at you or running from you! #Endimpunity

“EVERYONE who was involved in turning the protest into a Violent Rollercoaster should Now be Brought to book ! If not, then everything else is a LIE ! Calling on journalists, investigators, NGOs pls we have work to do. No lies , No fear. #NewNigeriaisstillpossible #Focus #Letsgo

“If People died during the Lekki Toll Assault , let their people speak out please and if there were No deaths then enough with the sensationalization because it does not remove from the Crime that happened. PEACEFUL PROTESTERS WERE ATTACKED. WHY? BY WHOM ! #EndImpunityinNigeria,” she concluded.

Join the conversation

Opinions