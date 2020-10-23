South-East leaders call for caution over comments on #EndSARS protests

Leaders from the South-East geopolitical zone of the country have called on all ethnic nationalities in the country to maintain the peace and order in the face of the current challenges facing the country as a result of the #ENDSARS protests across the country.

The leaders comprising of the Governors of the zone, traditional rulers, the clergy, National Assembly members and other eminent leaders of the region, made the call on Friday after a virtual meeting.

Chairman of the South-East Governors’ Forum, David Umahi, who briefed journalists in Abakaliki after the meeting, said the leaders condemned a video clip currently circulating on the social media, in which the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, was alleged to have made provocative statements regarding the ongoing protests in the country.

They however noted that Kanu had already disowned the video, calling on state governments of other tribes to ensure the safety of Igbos in their domain as much as they would also protect theirs, in Igbo land.

While condemning the shooting of protesting youths at the Lekki Toll Plaza in Lagos, the South-East leaders called on the federal government to quicken investigation into the matter, so as to immediately bring the culprits to book in line with the laws of the land.

Umahi said: “While we are sympathising with the Lagos State Government and others who have lost their citizens in the protests, we appeal to the youths in the country to disembark from the protests, it has been hijacked by hoodlums.

“While we equally maintain that the demands of the #EndSARS protesters have been met by Governments of many States, we advise youths to constructively engage with government towards meeting other genuine demands of theirs.”

The leaders, according to Governor Umahi, further appealed to Nigerian youths to desist from destroying public facilities which were established for their benefits as leaders of tomorrow.

“We appeal to the youths to forgive their leaders wherever they have failed them because we will go back to the drawing board”, Umahi said.

