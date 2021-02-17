UCL: Porto take control of Juve tie as Dortmund win at Sevilla | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
UCL: Porto take control of Juve tie as Dortmund win at Sevilla
Portuguese giants, Porto defeated their Italian counterparts Juventus in the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie.
Porto scored in the first minute of each half as they won 2-1 against Juve, with Federico Chiesa pulling a goal back on 82 minutes.
Mehdi Taremi opened the scoring before Moussa Marega stroked home 19 seconds into the second half. They take the advantage into the return leg of the tie on 9 March.
Read Also: UCL: Mbappe hat-trick as PSG stun Barca; Salah, Mane fire Liverpool past Leipzig
In Spain, Sevilla lost 3-2 at home to Bundesliga giants Dortmund.
Erling Braut Haaland continued his stunning scoring run in the Champions League as he bagged a brace while Mahmoud Dahoud was also on target.
Fernández Saez and Luuk de Jong were the scorers for Sevilla, with Jong’s late effort giving the hosts hope in the tie as they go into the reverse fixture in Germany next month.
Join the conversation
Latest
Ex-governors will lure new members to PDP ahead of 2023 – Saraki
The former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, declared on Wednesday that former governors elected on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform to would bring new members to the party ahead of the 2023 election.
He disclosed this to journalists at the end of a meeting between the PDP Reconciliation and Strategy Committee and the former governors at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.
Saraki, who is the chairman of the committee, said the team decided to meet the ex-governors after meeting former President Goodluck Jonathan at his Abuja home.
He also dismissed insinuations that the ex-governors are planning to dump the PDP ahead of 2023 election.
The former governors at the meeting were Peter Obi (Anambra), Abdulfatai Ahmed (Kwara), Attahiru Bafarawa (Sokoto), Ayodele Fayose (Ekiti), Ahmed Makarfi (Kaduna), Boni Haruna (Adamawa) and Ibrahim Shema (Jigawa).
READ ALSO: Secondus tells Makinde, Fayose to approach Saraki committee to resolve who to lead S’West PDP
Others were – Emmanuel Uduaghan (Delta), Gabriel Suswam (Benue), Sam Egwu (Ebonyi), Idris Wada (Kogi), Babangida Aliyu (Niger) and Liyel Imoke (Cross River), among others.
Saraki said: “We have gotten their assurances that they are not going anywhere; instead they are going to bring in more people. Yesterday (Tuesday), we met with our former President. Today (Wednesday), we are consulting with our former governors who are our key stakeholders.
“We had a very useful and productive meeting. The ex-governors have all shown their commitment towards the party and their readiness to go and strengthen our party in their states and the national level to ensure that the PDP is well prepared for the 2023 election.
“I want to see them more active, because their silence sometimes might be misinterpreted, but they’ve promised me and the committee that they will be more active workers of the party. You will hear more of their voices now that they have spoken up.”
Join the conversation
Latest
FAAN closes Lagos airport runway after accident
The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has shut down a runway of the Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos, following a landing incident.
FAAN’s general manager, corporate affairs, Henrietta Yakubu, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.
“The closure is due to a landing incident involving a Boeing 737 Azman Air aircraft with registration 5N SYS, and flight number ZQ2325. The aircraft had a tyre burst after landing on this runway,” FAAN said.
Read also: FAAN to probe allegations its officials collect bribe to help returnees evade covid tests
It said all passengers and crew on board the aircraft were safely evacuated at 7:08 PM while officials of FAAN Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting Services, AIB and NAHCO were working to ensure the aircraft was towed out of the runway, to restore normalcy.
Join the conversation
Latest
Senate wants stricter enforcement of Fiscal Responsibility Act to control expenditures by MDAs
The Senate on Tuesday, February 16, urged the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) to ensure adherence to the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA) on generation and spending of government revenue by government agencies.
Sen. Solomon Adeola (APC-Lagos) and Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance made the call at the screening of Mr Victor Muruakor, President Muhammadu Buhari’s nominee for the position of FRC Chairman.
Adeola said the FRC was established as a watchdog on revenue-generating agencies.
“You are supposed to keep a tab on all expenditure of all government agencies,” Adeola said.
He, however, decried the non-composition of the FRC board in accordance with the Act establishing the FRC.
“There should be representatives from each of the six geo-political zones as well as a representative of Civil Society Organisations among others,” he said.
He said the eventual confirmation of the nominee as substantive Chairman of FRC would only make him a sole administrator which was not the norm.
He said the committee would make contact with the presidency on the need to have a full board for the commission.
Muruakor said his eventual confirmation would give additional confidence to the activities of the FRC.
Read also: Nigerian government recorded N1.29tn fiscal deficit in Q3 –CBN
He urged the senate to review the FRA act to further strengthen the commission for effective discharge of its duties.
“We ask the parliament to assist us in looking at the act, the second, third assembly looked at the act, the fourth assembly is taking a look at it again.
“There is a need to ensure punishment when the act is violated, that is our key challenge and that will answer most of the issues we are talking about.
“If the act is reviewed, we can fund the FRA and adequately run our activities,” he said.
Muruakor, who had been in acting capacity as Chairman of the Commission for over four years, said the commission under his watch had made some giant strides.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Latest Tech News
Jeff Bezos displaces Elon Musk as world’s richest man. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Jeff Bezos displaces rival Elon...
Uncovered Fund launches $15m African startup fund. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Japanese VC launches $15m African...
E-Track accelerator opens call for applications in Cape Town. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. E-Track accelerator opens call for...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
While the week continued to be shaped by the narratives of the previous week where the Nigerian apex bank had...
Nigeria’s Edustripe builds school management software. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Edustripe builds software...
Sports
D’Tigers become first team to qualify for 2021 FIBA Afrobasket
Nigeria men’s basketball team, D’Tigers have become the first team to qualify for the 2021 FIBA Afrobasket Championship. The one-time...
NFF wants Falcons to win world titles as coach Waldrum officially signs contract
Randy Waldrum on Wednesday officially signed his contract with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) as head coach of the Nigeria...
UCL: Porto take control of Juve tie as Dortmund win at Sevilla
Portuguese giants, Porto defeated their Italian counterparts Juventus in the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie. Porto scored...
Nadal ‘can’t find excuses’ after Tsitsipas ends his Australian Open title bid
Rafael Nadal was knocked out of the Australian Open after he lost a thrilling quarterfinal clash to Stefanos Tsitsipas on...
Aina happy to have hand in Maja’s maiden Premier League goal
Super Eagles defender, Ola Aina has expressed his excitement after bagging an assist for Fulham, helping compatriot Josh Maja open...
Trending
-
Life's Blog11 hours ago
Tonto Dikeh celebrates Bimbo Coker, first ex-wife of her ex, Olakunle Churchill, who just married his PA
-
Politics15 hours ago
Tension in PDP as NWC considers sack of Secondus as national chairman
-
Latest13 hours ago
Top commander of Kano Hisbah caught with married woman in hotel room, arrested
-
Politics11 hours ago
DEVELOPING STORY: Niger govt says only 27 students, 22 teachers of Kagara school abducted
-
Business9 hours ago
Bitcoin breaks glass ceiling, crosses $51,000 mark
-
Politics14 hours ago
DEVELOPING STORY: 10 abducted students of Govt Science School, Kagara, regain freedom
-
Politics6 hours ago
In nine years, 802 students have been kidnapped or killed by gunmen
-
Business14 hours ago
RipplesMetrics…. Six charts that show life is getting tougher for Nigerians