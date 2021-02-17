NFF wants Falcons to win world titles as coach Waldrum officially signs contract | Ripples Nigeria

Sports
NFF wants Falcons to win world titles as coach Waldrum officially signs contract
Randy Waldrum on Wednesday officially signed his contract with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) as head coach of the Nigeria women’s football team, the Super Falcons.
The signing ceremony took place the Emir Hotels in Antalya, Turket, where the team are boarding ahead of their participation in the Turkish women’s tourney.
Waldrum has already started his work with the nine-time African champions, and the President of the NFF, Amaju Melvin Pinnick, affirmed that the 64–year-old American would propel Falcons to a higher level in women football.
“We believe that Mr Waldrum is the right man to take the Super Falcons from where the team presently is to that higher level that we want it to be,” said Pinnick.
Read Also: Falcons to face Morocco test in February ahead participation in Turkish invitational
“We have been champions of Africa on nine occasions and it is time that we move up to competing stoutly for honours at global level,” he added.
The team will be participating in the Turkish Women’s Cup Tournament, also known as the Alanya Gold City Cup, with Waldrum in charge.
Pinnick also disclosed that Waldrum would be officially unveiled at a ceremony as soon as he is in Nigeria.
A total of 23 players are in camp with Waldrum ahead of the invitational, which is taking place between 15th and 24th February.
Sports
D’Tigers become first team to qualify for 2021 FIBA Afrobasket
Nigeria men’s basketball team, D’Tigers have become the first team to qualify for the 2021 FIBA Afrobasket Championship.
The one-time African champions secured their ticket after defeating South Sudan 75-70pts in the qualifiers on Wednesday evening in Monsatir, Tunisia.
D’Tigers avoided a last minute scare against a physically imposing opposition as back to back treys from Obi Emegano stretched D’Tigers’ lead to five after South Sudan opened a one gap lead in the dying minutes of the game.
Currently ranked number one in Africa, the Mfon Udofia-led side held their head high to grind out a well-deserved win, 18-9, 20-21, 19-18, 18-21 in the four quarters.
Read Also: D’Tigers look to continue unbeaten run as Afrobasket qualifiers resume
Ike Iroegbu emerged the highest scorer for D’Tigers with 16pts, five assists and seven rebounds while Emegano contributed 15pts, three assists and two rebounds.
South Sudan’s Nuni Omot was on rampage all night scoring 27points, but his efforts were not enough to rescue his team from going under.
Debutants, Chima Moneke scored 8pts while Amanze Egekeze had 5pts before coming off injured with a medical report being awaited.
Uche Iroegbu made his debut for Nigeria, playing alongside his brother, Ike Iroegbu and scoring 6pts, three rebounds and four steals.
Nigeria has two more games in the qualifiers. They face off against Rwanda on Thursday before taking on Mali in the final game.
Latest
UCL: Porto take control of Juve tie as Dortmund win at Sevilla
Portuguese giants, Porto defeated their Italian counterparts Juventus in the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie.
Porto scored in the first minute of each half as they won 2-1 against Juve, with Federico Chiesa pulling a goal back on 82 minutes.
Mehdi Taremi opened the scoring before Moussa Marega stroked home 19 seconds into the second half. They take the advantage into the return leg of the tie on 9 March.
Read Also: UCL: Mbappe hat-trick as PSG stun Barca; Salah, Mane fire Liverpool past Leipzig
In Spain, Sevilla lost 3-2 at home to Bundesliga giants Dortmund.
Erling Braut Haaland continued his stunning scoring run in the Champions League as he bagged a brace while Mahmoud Dahoud was also on target.
Fernández Saez and Luuk de Jong were the scorers for Sevilla, with Jong’s late effort giving the hosts hope in the tie as they go into the reverse fixture in Germany next month.
Sports
Nadal ‘can’t find excuses’ after Tsitsipas ends his Australian Open title bid
Rafael Nadal was knocked out of the Australian Open after he lost a thrilling quarterfinal clash to Stefanos Tsitsipas on Wednesday.
The 34-year-old Spanish was stunned as Tsitsipas claimed a 3-6 2-6 7-6 (7-4) 6-4 7-5 victory in a four-hour encounter in Melbourne.
Tsitsipas will face Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in Friday’s semi-final, while Nadal’s bid to win a 21st Grand Slam title has been delayed.
The second seed said he couldn’t find a lot of excuses after the defeat, but saluted his opponent, who came from two sets down to pull off an incredible comeback.
“Stefanos played better than me probably in important moments. It was an equal match,” said Nadal.
Read Also: Djokovic fights back to beat Zverev, through to Australian Open semis
“I can’t find a lot of excuses or reasons.
“It was a little bit of everything. I missed a couple of balls in the tie-break that I could not miss if I want to win. And that’s it.
“I should be ready to play four hours. I think my physical shape holds up quite well.
“But it is true that I probably needed a little bit more time because I was in great shape and for 20 days I was not able to practise the way that I expected, not able to play one single match in ATP Cup,” he added.
Nadal’s only triumph in Melbourne came in 2009, and only once had he previously lost a Grand Slam match after winning the first two sets.
