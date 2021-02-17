NFF wants Falcons to win world titles as coach Waldrum officially signs contract | Ripples Nigeria

Randy Waldrum on Wednesday officially signed his contract with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) as head coach of the Nigeria women’s football team, the Super Falcons.

The signing ceremony took place the Emir Hotels in Antalya, Turket, where the team are boarding ahead of their participation in the Turkish women’s tourney.

Waldrum has already started his work with the nine-time African champions, and the President of the NFF, Amaju Melvin Pinnick, affirmed that the 64–year-old American would propel Falcons to a higher level in women football.

“We believe that Mr Waldrum is the right man to take the Super Falcons from where the team presently is to that higher level that we want it to be,” said Pinnick.

“We have been champions of Africa on nine occasions and it is time that we move up to competing stoutly for honours at global level,” he added.

The team will be participating in the Turkish Women’s Cup Tournament, also known as the Alanya Gold City Cup, with Waldrum in charge.

Pinnick also disclosed that Waldrum would be officially unveiled at a ceremony as soon as he is in Nigeria.

A total of 23 players are in camp with Waldrum ahead of the invitational, which is taking place between 15th and 24th February.

