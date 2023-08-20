Kiddwaya evicted from BBNaija ‘All Stars’ show

One of the housemates of the ongoing Big Brother Naija “All Stars” edition, Kiddwaya, has been evicted from the reality TV show.

The show’s host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, revealed during Sunday’s live eviction show that Kiddwaya and Tolanibaj were the housemates with the least number of votes for the week.

Saskay, Elozonam, and Vee who were the jury for the week unanimously saved Tolanibaj from eviction while Kiddwaya was sent packing from the show.

Kiddwaya got 1.95 percent while Tolanibaj had 2.03 percent of the total votes cast by the show subscribers.

Four additional housemates were also introduced into the programme on Sunday.

The quartet – Prince Nelson, Kim Oprah, Lucy, and Omatshola – were ex-housemates from previous editions of the show.

