Tonto Dikeh says she almost became a pastor

Popular Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has opened up about her past aspirations to become a pastor which came about after growing up in the church.

The mother of one who opened up in a post on her verified Instagram page while reflecting on her upbringing and its effect on her life said that she was a cell leader.

She stated that she actively participated in various roles within the religious community and the values instilled in her while growing up still resonate within her.

Tonto wrote; “I grew up in church… I was a cell leader. I was a department assistant. I almost became a Pastor.”

The controversial actress also expressed her discomfort with revealing clothing, confessing, “I’m so uncomfortable with revealing clothing, I just could never learn it!”

