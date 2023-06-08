Entertainment
Tonto Dikeh says she almost became a pastor
Popular Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has opened up about her past aspirations to become a pastor which came about after growing up in the church.
The mother of one who opened up in a post on her verified Instagram page while reflecting on her upbringing and its effect on her life said that she was a cell leader.
She stated that she actively participated in various roles within the religious community and the values instilled in her while growing up still resonate within her.
Tonto wrote; “I grew up in church… I was a cell leader. I was a department assistant. I almost became a Pastor.”
The controversial actress also expressed her discomfort with revealing clothing, confessing, “I’m so uncomfortable with revealing clothing, I just could never learn it!”
