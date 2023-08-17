Rapper Eldee narrates why he relocated from Nigeria, dumped music

Nigerian musician Sikirullahi Dabiri popularly known in music circles as Eldee, has recalled how he left Nigeria after being swindled by fake investors.

The retired rapper, singer, and record producer recounted his experience while speaking with Teju Babyface on the latest episode of the King of Talks podcast.

The leader of the now disbanded rap group Trybesmen, said he left the country because he needed to “clear” his head after he got “scammed” by a phoney company.

Eldee said that his ordeal started when his colleague Shayman introduced him to a gentleman called Tonye Akindele, who at a time had a capital advisory firm.

He said; “What happened was that Shayman introduced me to a gentleman called Tonye Akindele, who at a time had a capital advisory firm. What they do is to look for businesses to invest in. They have people who fund those portfolios.”

According to him, the advisory firm collected money from some investors and lied to them that they were investing the money in his music but he was not getting money.

Eldee said, “So they approached me for a partnership. And I accepted. But unbeknown to me, what was happening was him, Tonye Akindele, and his partner had the people who were funding the record label but the label was not getting money. I was still funding my music.”

He also stated that it took him nine months to realise that he was being scammed and when he did, he pulled the plug, but not after incurring huge debts.

