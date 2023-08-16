Rapper CDQ lands in hospital, battling for his life after ghastly auto crash (Video)

Nigerian rapper Sodiq Abubakar Yusuf, popularly known in music circles as CDQ, is currently battling for his life after being involved in a ghastly auto accident.

The accident reportedly occurred in Lagos on Tuesday afternoon and according to eyewitnesses, the rapper’s car rammed into a building along the road after it was hit by another car.

CDQ also confirmed in a statement shared via his Snapchat page that his car was hit by another vehicle driving at night and has since been rushed to an undisclosed hospital.

“Someone hit me, and I had an accident tonight. I think my Mustang is written off. I need to buy another car now. Hopefully, I don’t get internal bleeding.” The rapper posted on his Snapchat page.

