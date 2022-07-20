Entertainment
Rapper CDQ laments about high cost of living in Nigeria
Nigerian musician, CDQ has lamented over the rising cost of living in Nigeria.
CDQ whose real name is Sodiq Abubakar Yusuf decried the development on his Twitter platform during the early hours of today, Wednesday, July 20.
The singer mentioned that things are getting expensive daily in the country, albeit, the minimum wage is not rising similarly.
The recording artiste tweeted;
”Are we going to ignore d fact that things are really getting difficult for d masses day by day in Nigeria. People are getting tired already. Pure water #5 is now #20 Egg of #30 is now #120 Bread of #200 is now #1,200 diesel of #164 is now #800 yet no increase in Minimum wages”
He added;
“The only question is : How did we get here what happened to our currency that it got so depreciated even below Ghana cedis. where are the developments all the money borrowed spent on. all these people ruling us do they have heart and conscience atall?
Are they really human”
