Fire guts UCH in Ibadan

Fire on Saturday gutted a section of the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan, Oyo state.

The hospital’s Public Relations Officer, Funmi Adetuyibi, confirmed the incident to journalists in Ibadan.

He said the fire started in one of the rooms in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) but did not affect any of the patients.

Emergency responders were later called to put out the fire.

Adetuyibi said: “The fire happened in a room in one of our intensive care units but it did not affect any patients at the ICU. The patients have been moved elsewhere.

“The fire has been put out and the hospital is running its normal service now.”

