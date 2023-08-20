NDLEA recovers illicit drugs worth N4.8b in Lagos warehouse

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has recovered illicit drugs worth N4.8 billion from a warehouse in Lagos.

The NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Mr. Femi Babafemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the agency’s operatives raided the warehouse tucked in the popular International Trade Fair Complex in Alaba, Ojo area of Lagos on Saturday.

The warehouse, according to him, is owned by a wanted billionaire drug baron.

He said the operatives recovered 1.4 million pills of tramadol (225mg) weighing 826kg and 3.2 million pills of codeine with a gross weight of 3,360kg during the raid.

Babafemi revealed that 2,841 cartons of codeine syrup containing 28,410 litres of the substance in 284,100 bottles were also recovered from the warehouse.

The spokesman said: “The drugs have a combined street value of N4, 820,500,000.

“During the operation that lasted hours, a suspect, Paulinus Ojukwu, the Chief Security Officer to the wanted drug baron was arrested and was assisting the agency in the ongoing investigation.

“The wanted drug baron and operator of the warehouse parades himself as an automobile spare parts dealer.

“The latest drug warehouse bust is coming on the heels of the arrest of a drug baroness, Faith Nwankwo who was nabbed on Wednesday, August 9 with 2.8 million pills of `tramaking’.

“Tramaking is a brand of tramadol in 225mg and 250mg

“Some of the drugs were recovered from Faith’s residence at House 6, C close, 3rd Avenue, FESTAC Town area of Lagos.

“Others were recovered from her warehouse located at Plot 3432 Sola Akinsola Street, Divine Estate, Amuwo Odofin, Lagos.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now