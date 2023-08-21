Metro
Suspected armed robbers attack PoS shop, kill couple in Imo
Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers on Sunday night killed a couple during an attack on a Point-of-Sale (PoS) in Imo State.
The spokesman for the state police command, Henry Okoye, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Monday, said the robbers had attacked the shop along the Egbu Road in Owerri, the state capital, and tried to dispossess the owner of cash and other personal belongings.
Okoye said: “In the ensuing melee, the criminals shot the parents of the shop owner who came out to intervene before they went away with the loot.
READ ALSO: Armed Hoodlums set Imo monarch’s house, vehicles ablaze
“The shop owner’s father, a retired police officer, and his mother were rushed to a nearby hospital but died.
“The state Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Barde, has ordered an investigation into the incident and activated the command’s anti-robbery squad to go after the culprits.”
