Metro
Lagos govt demolishes building for contravening laws
The Lagos State government has demolished a five-storey building on Lagos Island for contravening construction laws.
The General Manager of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Mr. Gbolahan Oki, who confirmed the development in a statement issued on Monday by the agency’s Assistant Director of Public Affairs, Mrs. Adetayo Akitoye-Asagba, said the exercise was part of efforts at addressing the problems of illegal constructions and building collapse in the state.
He said the owner of the building located at 7 Breadfruit Street in Lagos Island did not obtain any approval from the agency before putting up the structure.
Oki said: “The warnings and notices served on the developer to stop work were ignored.
READ ALSO: Lagos govt demolishes illegal mechanic villages
“Available records revealed that a request for a development permit by the developer was rejected because the area was on government land under the supervision of Lagos State Urban Renewal Agency.
“The agency will not rest on its oars until building construction protocols were fully observed by all relevant stakeholders to ensure the safety of lives and property of residents.”
He appealed to property owners and developers to comply with the state’s building codes.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Failed multi-million naira constituency water projects litter Sokoto communities
Many rural communities in Sokoto State are at the risk of an outbreak of diarrhea and other diseases due to...
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...
FEATURE: Outbreak of killer disease, diphtheria. What you should know
In recent time, diphtheria disease has become a matter of concern among the Nigerian populace. Its fast rising popularity has...
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...