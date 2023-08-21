Lagos govt demolishes building for contravening laws

The Lagos State government has demolished a five-storey building on Lagos Island for contravening construction laws.

The General Manager of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Mr. Gbolahan Oki, who confirmed the development in a statement issued on Monday by the agency’s Assistant Director of Public Affairs, Mrs. Adetayo Akitoye-Asagba, said the exercise was part of efforts at addressing the problems of illegal constructions and building collapse in the state.

He said the owner of the building located at 7 Breadfruit Street in Lagos Island did not obtain any approval from the agency before putting up the structure.

Oki said: “The warnings and notices served on the developer to stop work were ignored.

“Available records revealed that a request for a development permit by the developer was rejected because the area was on government land under the supervision of Lagos State Urban Renewal Agency.

“The agency will not rest on its oars until building construction protocols were fully observed by all relevant stakeholders to ensure the safety of lives and property of residents.”

He appealed to property owners and developers to comply with the state’s building codes.

