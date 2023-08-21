Taraba govt issues flood alert to six LGAs

The Taraba State government on Monday issued a flood alert to residents of six local government areas in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Re-orientation, Zainab Usman, who issued the warning in a statement in Jalingo, urged residents of the affected local council areas to relocate to safer areas in their own interest.

She said the advice followed the recent release of water from the Lagdo Dam located along the River Benue in Cameroon.

The commissioner said: “This advisory follows the recent release of water from the Lagdo Dam situated along the River Benue in Cameroon.

“It is important to emphasise that the lengthiest stretch of the Benue River in Nigeria is located within the boundaries of Taraba.

“Consequently, it is evident that the impending surge in water levels, resulting from the opening of the dam in Cameroon will disproportionately impact our region.

“Those most vulnerable to this impending situation are our fellow citizens residing along the Benue River, encompassing communities spanning from Karim-Lamido, Lau, Ardo-Kola, Gassol, Wukari, to Ibbi LGAs.

“In the light of this, we fervently implore you to propagate this essential information far and wide to ensure that it reaches every corner of our society for the safety and well-being of the citizens.”

