NSCDC seals 4 private security companies in Bauchi

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has sealed four private security companies for alleged illegal operations in Bauchi State.

The NSCDC Commandant in the state, Mr. Ilelaboye Olajide stated this at a media briefing on Monday in Bauchi.

He said: “Today the operatives sealed four companies because they did not fulfill the criteria required by the law.

“The security companies are – Security Hunters and Patrol, Danga Security Hunters and Patrol, Baushe Security Hunters and Patrol, and Unity Security Hunters and Patrol.

“The operatives will intensify monitoring and supervision of all beats manned by private guards companies to ensure that they are doing the right thing.

“A company registration and issuance of a license to operate as a security guard are two different things.

“You are just following the process, you must register your company and also obtain a license for operating private security guards.

“Therefore, the private guards’ companies were sealed for illegal operation or failure to renew occupational license.”

