Metro
NSCDC seals 4 private security companies in Bauchi
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has sealed four private security companies for alleged illegal operations in Bauchi State.
The NSCDC Commandant in the state, Mr. Ilelaboye Olajide stated this at a media briefing on Monday in Bauchi.
He said: “Today the operatives sealed four companies because they did not fulfill the criteria required by the law.
“The security companies are – Security Hunters and Patrol, Danga Security Hunters and Patrol, Baushe Security Hunters and Patrol, and Unity Security Hunters and Patrol.
READ ALSO: NSCDC arrests two suspected cattle rustlers in Jigawa
“The operatives will intensify monitoring and supervision of all beats manned by private guards companies to ensure that they are doing the right thing.
“A company registration and issuance of a license to operate as a security guard are two different things.
“You are just following the process, you must register your company and also obtain a license for operating private security guards.
“Therefore, the private guards’ companies were sealed for illegal operation or failure to renew occupational license.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Failed multi-million naira constituency water projects litter Sokoto communities
Many rural communities in Sokoto State are at the risk of an outbreak of diarrhea and other diseases due to...
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...
FEATURE: Outbreak of killer disease, diphtheria. What you should know
In recent time, diphtheria disease has become a matter of concern among the Nigerian populace. Its fast rising popularity has...
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...