Armed Hoodlums set Imo monarch’s house, vehicles ablaze

Armed hoodlums, in the early hours of Sunday, set ablaze the palace of the traditional ruler of the Ndianiche Arondizuogu community in the Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State, Eze Kanu Ikenolu.

According to reports, his vehicles and properties were burnt when the hoodlums stormed the home of the monarch and threw explosives into the mansion.

The monarch narrowly escaped death as the hoodlums did not meet him at home when they arrived at his palace.

A villager, who pleaded anonymity for security reasons, said that properties worth millions were destroyed by the hoodlums.

He also expressed frustration over the police’s delayed response, as he said they were informed that the hoodlums were storming the monarch’s residence.

”The palace of HRH Eze Ikenolu, the Eze of Ndianiche Arondizuogu has been invaded by the gunmen and the people are in the bushes now.

“Until now, no response from the police to stop the hoodlums from further destruction of the palace of HRH Eze Kanu, where cars, houses, and properties worth millions of naira were destroyed.

“Anytime Arondizuogu is under siege, the police hardly come to the people’s rescue, it makes us also wonder if the place is no longer part of Imo State,” the villager said

The Imo State Police Public Relations Officer, Henry Okoye, who confirmed the incident, said efforts were on to arrest the perpetrators.

Okoye said: “Frantic efforts are on top gear to arrest the arsonists and bring them to justice.”

