Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, August 14, 2023

1. Nigerians are fed up with what APC has become, Tunde Bakare warns ruling party

Pastor Tunde Bakare, the Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, has claimed that the results of the elections in 2023 showed that Nigerians were fed up with the All Progressives Congress (APC) which is currently in power.Read more

2. Shehu Sani identifies reasons for takeover of govt by military juntas in Africa

Shehu Sani, a former Senate representing Kaduna Central at the National Assembly, has given reasons for the takeover of governments in Africa, especially the West African sub-region.Read more

3. Gov Akeredolu still recovering in Germany, aide clarifies reports of return

Rotimi Akeredolu, the governor of Ondo State, is currently recovering at a hospital in Germany, according to Mr. Richard Olatunde, who serves as the governor’s chief press secretary.Read more

4. Obi tells ECOWAS to allow Niger sort out its internal issues

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has called on the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), to allow the people of Niger Republic to sort out its internal crisis that arose from the July 26 coup that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.Read more

5. Sen Ndume says lawmakers unhappy with Akpabio over comments on ‘holiday token’

Ali Ndume, the Senate Chief Whip, has stated that the senators intend to take harsh measures against Godswill Akpabio, the Senate President, for accidentally divulging that a “holiday allowance” had been wired to the senators’ bank accounts.Read more

6. SERAP sues Akpabio, Abass over alleged plan to spend N110bn on bulletproof cars, others

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit against the Senate President, Mr Godswill Akpabio and Speaker of House of Representatives, Mr Tajudeen Abbas over an alleged and “unlawful plan to spend N40 billion on 465 exotic and bulletproof cars for members and principal officials, and N70 billion as ‘palliatives’ for new members.”Read more

7. Northern elders also warn ECOWAS against military intervention in Niger

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF), has warned the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), against resorting to the use of military or threats in a bid to force the junta in Niger Republic to reinstate ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.Read more

8. NAF hits suspected oil thieves, IPOB, terrorists’ camps in air raids

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has decimated suspected oil thieves and other criminal elements in air raids across the country in the last few days.Read more

9. NDLEA arrests drug baroness, 4 others in Lagos raid

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a drug baroness and four other suspected traffickers in Lagos.Read more

10. Harry Kane: I didn’t want to end my career with regrets

Former Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane has expressed his excitement following his successful transfer to German giants, Bayern Munich.Read more

