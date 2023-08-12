Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, August 12, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Resident doctors suspend strike

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has suspended its indefinite strike.Read more

2. Gov Obaseki accuses deputy, Shaibu, of ‘coup’ plot, desperation to succeed him in 2024

Godwin Obaseki, the governor of Edo State, has accused Philip Shaibu, his deputy, of plotting to succeed him at any costs before the state’s 2024 governorship election.Read more

3. Tinubu promises to stimulate economy for good of Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu said on Friday his administration would stimulate the country’s economy for the good of Nigerians.Read more

4. Military claims troops killed 38 suspected terrorists in nationwide operations

The Defence Headquarters claimed on Friday troops of the Nigerian Army killed 38 suspected terrorists and arrested 242 other criminals in different operations across the country.Read more

5. Prostate cancer is bringing death, misery to many men, Utomi opens up on health struggles post-election

Prof. Pat Utomi, a prominent member of the Labour Party, has opened up on his battle with prostate cancer, for which he was given a diagnosis last year.Read more

6. Troops kill 2 suspected IPOB members, arrest commander in Enugu

Troops of 82 Division, Nigerian Army on Friday killed two suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) during a raid on the group’s alleged hideout in Imufu, Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State.Read more

7. After eight years CBN finally publishes financial statements, says it owes JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs $7.5bn

After defaulting for several years, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released the Consolidated Financial Statements for seven years, the first time it will do so since 2015.Read more

8. Four die in Kaduna mosque collapse

At least four persons died when the Zaria Central Mosque in Kaduna State on collapsed Friday evening.Read more

9. US to hold Niger military junta accountable for ousted president’s safety

The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, said on Friday Washington would hold the Niger Republic military junta accountable for the safety of ousted President Mohamed Bazoum, his family, and detained members of the government.Read more

10. Ancelotti to rely on Lunin in Courtois’ absence this season

The injured Thibaut Courtois won’t be replaced by a new first-choice goalkeeper, according to Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti.Read more

