Military claims troops killed 38 suspected terrorists in nationwide operations

The Defence Headquarters claimed on Friday troops of the Nigerian Army killed 38 suspected terrorists and arrested 242 other criminals in different operations across the country.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said the troops also rescued 89 kidnapped hostages during the operations.

He said the arrested suspects comprised 175 gunmen, 20 kidnappers, 30 collaborators and 17 pipeline vandals.

The spokesman said: “The troops seized N607 million from oil thieves and recovered 38 assorted weapons and 186 ammunitions.

“They also recovered 14 AK 47 rifles, one G3 rifle, one PKT, three AK47 rifles loaded with 23 rounds of 7.62mm special, one SMG, 10 Dane guns and five locally-fabricated pistols.

“Others include two fabricated weapons, two double-barrel guns, one locally-made revolver, three locally-fabricated pistols, 151 rounds of 7.62mm special, five rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 16 rounds of 9mm ammo, 16 rounds 5.56 x 45mm ammo, 5 rounds of 7.62mm special (refilled), 12 AK47 magazines, one G3 rifle magazine, one FN rifle magazine, one magazine containing 30 rounds of 7.62mm special and seven empty cases of 7.62mm special.

“Miscellaneous items recovered include; 33 motorcycles, 30 mobile phones, four tricycles, four Motorola HH radios, four vehicles, 10 bags of fertilizers and 73 livestock.

“Also recovered are seven cutlasses, one magazine pouch, two solar panels, 10 litres of PMS, a Nigerian Police uniform, two gas cylinders, one power bank, one pair of woodland and desert camouflages each.

“Troops also recovered the sum of N2.59 million.”

