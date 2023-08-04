Nigerian Army claims troops killed bandits, rescued hostages in 3 states

Troops of 1 Division, Nigerian Army, have reportedly killed suspected bandits and rescued hostages in clearance operations in Kaduna, Kano, and Niger States.

The Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, 1 Division Nigerian Army, Lt-Col. Musa Yahaya, confirmed the development in a statement on Friday in Kaduna.

He said the troops recovered arms and cleared bandits’ hideouts in the operations.

The raids, according to Yahaya, were in continuation of the ongoing clearance operations to rid the North-West part of the country of terrorism and banditry activities.

He said: “Troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army and operation Whirl Punch have carried out a series of operations against all criminal elements in the Division’s Area of Responsibility.”

.“On July 11, troops successfully cleared bandits’ location at Sabon Birni, Maidaro, Dogon Dawa, Damari, and Saulawa villages all in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

“During the operation, troops neutralised two bandits and destroyed two motorcycles.

“On July 12, troops of the Division in Kano State raided bandits’ hideouts in Dogon Ruwa and Mayan Ruwa in Falgore forest and arrested four bandits.

“On the same day at Fatika in Kaduna State, troops had an intense firefight with the bandits/cattle rustlers and recovered 72 cows, 29 sheep, and a motorcycle.

“On July 15, during a clearance operation at Kuriga and Manini villages in Birnin Gwari council of Kaduna State, troops came in contact with bandits who had earlier abducted commuters and were taking them to the bushes so as to negotiate a ransom.

“Troops engaged the criminal elements and overpowered them, thereby forcing the bandits to abandon their captives and absconded into the tick forest in disarray with gunshot wounds.

“As a result, troops successfully rescued 19 abductees and escorted them to their destination at Udawa where they were reunited with their family members.”

