Nigerian govt stops salaries of striking resident doctors

The Federal Government has stopped the salaries of striking resident doctors in the country.

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) embarked on an indefinite strike on July 26 over the federal government’s failure to honour the agreement signed by both parties.

The doctors are demanding the payment of the 2023 medical residency training fund (MRTF), immediate release of the circular on one-for-one replacement, and upward review of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS), among others.

In a letter dated August 1, 2023, titled: “Re: Incessant strike action by Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD): Implementation of no work, no pay, policy of the federal government,” and signed by the Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, Olufunso Adebiyi, the government said it invoked the policy to serve as a deterrent to other health workers in the country.

The letter was addressed to the Director of Hospital Services, Federal Ministry of Health.

The letter read: “I am directed to bring to your notice the provisions of circular No.58598/S.1/II/182 dated June 22, 2016, on no work, no pay and request for the implementation of the circular to serve as a deterrent to other health workers.

“I am further directed to request your good office to stop the salaries of all striking resident doctors with effect from July 26, 2023.”

