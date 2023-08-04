Tinubu promises to tackle Nigeria’s power sector challenges

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said on Friday his administration would address all the problems militating against a stable power supply in the country.

Tinubu, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, gave the assurance at the ground-breaking ceremony of the new 350MW Gwagwalada Independent Thermal Power Plant in Abuja.

He assured Nigerians that the government would find solutions to the numerous challenges across the electric power sector value chain.

The president stressed that improved power generation and distribution are necessary for accelerated national growth.

Tinubu noted that a swift improvement in the stability and quantum of energy supply would enhance economic development, which remains a major priority of his administration.

He also charged the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and its partners to complete the project within the three years timeline.

The president said: “Although the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry is currently characterised by huge supply-gap deficits owing to dilapidated power infrastructure and poor distributions networks, amongst others, this administration is poised to address every power value chain challenge that will significantly relieve the suppressed demand, enhance generation, and improve national peak growth and sustainability far above the hitherto abysmal and unacceptable 5,300MW for over 200 million Nigerians.

“During my campaign, I made a commitment to Nigerians on providing stable electricity. This is to be achieved by ensuring that we use all available energy sources to boost power generation beyond the current installed capacity of 12,000 megawatts, strengthening the integrity of our transmission infrastructure and ensuring that all distribution bottlenecks are removed.

“We cannot form the productive and industrialised economy we need in order to conclusively tackle poverty, and create thousands of high-paying manufacturing jobs for our teeming young people, whose creativity and talent we must harness for national development.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now