Nigeria’s military claims troops killed 59 terrorists, arrested 88 others in one week

The Defence Headquarters claimed on Friday troops had killed 59 terrorists in the last week.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, said the troops also arrested 88 criminals across the country.

He added that 88 hostages equally regained their freedom during the period.

Buba said the Armed Forces of Nigeria was engaged in several operations across the six geopolitical zones to tackle the security challenges confronting the nation.

According to Buba, troops recovered a total of 68 weapons and 1,364 ammunition comprising 26 AK47 rifles, one GPMG, one AKMS rifle, one FN rifle, four pump action, five pistols, and 19 Dane guns.

Also recovered were, 1,083 rounds of 7.62mm special, 228 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 14 rounds 5.56 x 45mm, 15 fully loaded AK47 magazines, nine rounds of 9mm ammo, and the sum of N41,915.00 only, and CFA 49,000.

The rest were 323,650 liters of stolen crude oil, 128,700 liters of illegally refined AGO, and 4,000 liters of DPK.

The spokesman said: “As of 28 July 23, the military has neutralised 59 terrorists, arrested a total number of 88 criminals, 10 kidnappers, 20 gunmen, and 19 suspected oil thefts.

“In the North- East, troops of Operation Hadin Kai conducted offensive operations against the terrorist enclaves in Gwoza, Konduga, Bama, and Mafa Local Government Areas of Borno, neutralizing terrorists, rescuing hostages, and recovering weapons.”

