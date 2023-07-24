News
Troops arrest nine suspected IPOB members in Anambra raid
Troops of the 302 Regiment, 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, on Sunday, destroyed alleged camps of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network in Anambra State.
The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said nine suspected members of the group were arrested during the operation carried out in conjunction with a vigilante group in Oroma and Umuewelum Anam in Anambra West Local Government Area of the state.
The operation, according to him, was a continuation of the ongoing clearance operations in the South East.
READ ALSO: Military, DSS raid alleged IPOB hideout, recover AK 47 rifles in Delta
Nwachukwu said the troops raided the identified camps on Sunday in an effort to curb the illicit activities of the fighters in the communities.
He listed the items recovered in the operation to include one AK 47 Rifle, one AKMS Rifle, three Lexus SUVs, and two motorcycles.
