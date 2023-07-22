Military, DSS raid alleged IPOB hideout, recover AK 47 rifles in Delta

Troops of 63 Bde Garrison, 6 Division of the Nigerian Army on Saturday raided an alleged hideout of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its security wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN) in Asaba, Delta State.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, confirmed the operation in a statement in Abuja.

He said the raid was a joint operation with the Department of State Service (DSS).

The spokesman added that the security operatives overpowered the IPOB fighters in the ensuing gun duel and forced them to abandon the hideout in disarray.

Onyeama said: “The troops conducted a raid operation on the fortified enclave located in the middle of a forested High ground in the early hours of the day.

“The troops captured one of the fleeing fighters and recovered five AK 47 Rifles, three Pump Action Semi-Automatic Rifles, one G3 Rifle, and one single barrel gun.

“Other items recovered, include Live Cartridges, Electric Saw, Machetes, an Axe, and IPOB flag.

“The troops have destroyed the enclave and are exploiting the forest in pursuit of the fleeing fighters,”

