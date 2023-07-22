Two children dead as fence collapses on building in Lagos

Two children were confirmed dead when a fence collapsed on a building in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State on Saturday.

The South-West Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye, who confirmed the incident, said men of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) had visited the scene at Ajao Street in Ikorodu to assess the situation.

He lamented that the emergency calls were not properly channeled to save the lives of the children.

Farinloye said: “The children aged nine and seven were trapped when the fence from the neighbouring house fell on their building during the day’s heavy downpour.”

