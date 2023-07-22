PDP charges Benue govt on prevention of diphtheria, anthrax

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue on Saturday urged the state government to put in place measures to prevent the spread of diphtheria and anthrax in the state.

The party made the call in a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary in the state, Mr. Bemgba Iortyom.

The party drew the government’s attention to the death of six people following the outbreak of diphtheria in Kaduna State.

Iortyom said: “Also in neighbouring Taraba, there are reports of anthrax, with some deaths and hospitalisation of some of the affected persons.

“Considering the geophysical proximity between Taraba and Benue and the large community of Benue indigenes in Kaduna which necessitates frequent travel among those states, the role of passengers should be guarded against.

“Both diseases are said to be preventable by vaccine and treatable through drug administration.”

The PDP urged the state government to take steps toward preventing the spread of diseases in the state.

The party equally implored the government to set up a committee comprising medical experts to put in place modalities for detecting and dealing with the earliest signs of the diseases to curb their spread in the state.

