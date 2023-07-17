Nigerian govt confirms first anthrax case in Niger farm

The Federal Government has confirmed cases of anthrax among some farm animals in Niger State.

Anthrax is a zoonotic disease caused by the spore-forming bacteria, Bacillus anthracis and affects cows, sheep, and goats.

It is easily transferred from infected animals to humans.

The Chief Veterinary Officer in the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Columba Vakuru, who confirmed the development in a statement on Monday, said the ministry received a notification on the symptoms of anthrax among some animals in a multi-specie farm in Suleja, Niger State, on July 14.

He was however silent on the identity of the farm and the extent of the cases.

The statement read: “A rapid response team comprising of federal and state one health professional team visited the farm to conduct preliminary investigations and collected samples from the sick animals,” the statement reads.

“Subsequent laboratory tests by the National Veterinary Research Institute laboratory confirmed the diagnosis, marking the first recorded case of anthrax in Nigeria in recent years and after the report of an outbreak of anthrax in Northern Ghana a few weeks ago. All animals affected have died.”

