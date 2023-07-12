Anthrax: Senate advocates nationwide vaccination of livestock

The Senate on Wednesday urged the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, (NCDC), Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to embark on nationwide vaccination of livestock in the country with the anthrax spore vaccine.

The upper legislative chamber advised the agencies to focus more of the vaccination on livestock in the border states of the country.

This followed the adoption of a motion titled: “Call to Address the Low Level of Awareness and Preparedness to Prevent the Outbreak of Anthrax in Nigeria,” sponsored by the lawmaker from Imo State, Senator Ezenwa Francis, at the plenary in Abuja.

In his lead debate, Ezenwa reminded the lawmakers on the outbreak of anthrax disease in countries across West Africa, including Ghana and Togo.

He said the Federal Government on June 12 raised an alarm over the outbreak of the deadly disease.

He said: “We are cognisant of the fact that though anthrax is primarily a disease of animals, non-vaccinated animals with anthrax can easily transmit it to man through the inhalation of anthrax spores or consumption of contaminated/infected animal products such as hides and skin, meat or milk.”

The Senate, therefore, urged the Federal Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism to begin intensive awareness campaigns to sensitise Nigerians on the outbreak of the anthrax disease, symptoms for early detection, and prevention guidelines.

It also mandated its Committee on Legislative Compliance to ensure compliance with the resolutions by the concerned agencies

