Troops kill 3 suspected bandits, recover weapons in Plateau

Troops of the 3 Division Nigerian Army deployed to quell the crisis in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State on Wednesday killed three suspected bandits in the area.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

He said the troops killed the criminals when they fought through an ambush staged by the bandits in the Mangu general area.

The troops, according to him, recovered three AK 47 rifles, 14 rounds of 7.62 mm Special rounds, one motorcycle, and a Constabulary Police Identity card after successfully clearing the ambush.

“The troops are currently on the trail of bandits who escaped with gunshot wounds during the firefight,” the spokesman added.

