News
Troops kill 3 suspected bandits, recover weapons in Plateau
Troops of the 3 Division Nigerian Army deployed to quell the crisis in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State on Wednesday killed three suspected bandits in the area.
The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.
He said the troops killed the criminals when they fought through an ambush staged by the bandits in the Mangu general area.
READ ALSO: Troops rescue 24 hostages, kill four suspected bandits in Zamfara
The troops, according to him, recovered three AK 47 rifles, 14 rounds of 7.62 mm Special rounds, one motorcycle, and a Constabulary Police Identity card after successfully clearing the ambush.
“The troops are currently on the trail of bandits who escaped with gunshot wounds during the firefight,” the spokesman added.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...
SPECIAL REPORT: Untold story of how inconsistent salary payment frustrates Cross River road sweepers
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the pains of street sweepers in Cross River State, and how inconsistent salary payment...
INVESTIGATION: How insider abuse, shoddy handling of contracts by non-existent firms hamper teachers’ productivity in Kano
In efforts to improve productivity of teachers in public schools in Kano State, the state’s Ministry of Education, disbursed over...