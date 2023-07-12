News
Reps ask JAMB to extend UTME result validity to three years
The House of Representatives on Wednesday asked the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to extend the validity of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results to three years.
This followed the adoption of a motion presented by the lawmaker representing Ekiti North 1 Federal Constituency, Akin Rotimi, at the plenary.
The Green Chamber also implored JAMB to conduct the UTME at least twice a year.
Rotimi, who led the debate on the matter, said the extension of the UTME results validity would bring immediate relief to students and their parents.
The lawmaker argued that nothing in the act establishing JAMB stops it from extending the validity of the UTME results.
The board had maintained the one year validity for the results of university entrance exam since its establishment more than four decades ago.
