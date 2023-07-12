Tinubu promises to roll out palliatives, stable power at meeting with Class of 1999 governors

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday promised to come up with palliatives to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal on Nigerians.

The president had earlier on Wednesday requested the National Assembly’s approval of N500 billion for palliatives to cushion the effects of the subsidy removal in the country.

The president, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communication, and Strategy, Dele Alake, gave the assurance at a meeting with the class of 1999 Governors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The ex-governors on the trip to the seat of power Sam Egwu (Ebonyi), Orji Uzor Kalu (Abia), James Ibori (Delta), Donald Duke (Cross River), Niyi Adebayo (Ekiti) and Lucky Igbinedion(Edo).

Others were Joshua Dariye (Plateau), Olusegun Osoba (Ogun), Chimaroke Nnamani (Enugu), Obong Victor Attah (Cross River), Ibrahim Saminu Turaki (Jigawa); Adamu Muazu (Bauchi), Bisi Akande (Osun); Ahmad Yerima (Zamfara); Jolly Nyame (Taraba) and Attahiru Bafarawa (Sokoto).

They expressed their support for the president over some of the policies he initiated since assuming office on May 29.

Tinubu said: “I understand that our people are suffering yet there can be no childbirth without pain. The joy of childbirth is the relief that comes after the pain. Nigeria is reborn already with fuel subsidy removal. It is a rebirth of the country for the largest number over a few smugglers.

“Please tell the people to be a little patient.

“The palliative is coming. I don’t want cash transfers to fall into the wrong hands. I know it pinches and it is difficult. In the end, we will rejoice in the prosperity of our country.

“We served as governors and sat in this Council Chamber. All I wanted was democracy and the salvation of the country. I never thought I was going to be here as President, but God Almighty has brought me.”

The president assured the governors and Nigerians that he would work towards “unity, equity, stability, and prosperity of the country.”

He added: “My commitment to that democratic value is unwavering. I am overwhelmed and honored by the number of you here. I have an open-door policy. You are my advisers. We went into the pond and wrestled with a pig. We got dirty and cleaned up. That is why I am here today.’

President Tinubu, who noted that the country would not make meaningful progress without fixing electricity, assured Nigerians that his administration would harness gas resources, and explore every opportunity to ensure stable power generation and supply in the country.

