Court adjourns trial of 4 suspects arrested for UTME malpractice, impersonation in Ondo

The Federal High Court, Akure, on Wednesday, adjourned the trial of four suspects arrested for impersonation and examination malpractices during the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in Ondo State.

The suspects are -Timilehin Akinwale, Olayinka Mustapha and Peter Okereke and Feranmi Adesuyi.

Police told the court that the first three defendants committed were arrested for impersonation at CBT Centre in Aina Awaw International College, Ilu Abo, Akure.

The offense, according to the prosecution, was contrary to section 3(3)(c) of Examination Malpractice Act, Cap E15, LFN, 2004 and punishable under the same section.

When the matter came up for hearing on Wednesday, an official of Joint Admission of Matriculation Board (JAMB), Smith Ayodele, told the court that Feranmi Adesuyi was arrested for \ impersonation.

She said Adesuyi committed the said offence on April 28 at Amable Nigeris Limited CBT Centre in Owo during the 2023 JAMB examination.

READ ALSO: Innoson calls for investigation of acclaimed top scorer in 2023 UTME

Smith told the court that she served as Biometric Registration Officer at the Centre while testifying as a prosecution witness.

T. B. Adegoke, reserved ruling on the bail application by Feranmi counsel and said the date would be communicated to parties in the suit.

Adegoke also adjourned the ruling on the bail application for the three persons arrested for impersonation to November 13.

The suspects and their relatives broke down in tears when the judge announced the adjournment date as they had been remanded at the Olokuta Prison since May 24.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now