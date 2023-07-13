Igbo youth group attack Fani-Kayode for insulting Gov Otti

An Igbo youth group under the aegies of the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), has lampooned former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode over a recent comment credited to him where he was alleged to have insulted Abia State Governor, Alex Otti.

Fani-Kayode had, last week, taken a swipe at Otti where he accused the Abia Governor of refusing to hang the official portrait of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his office because he does not recognise the ex-Lagos Governor as his president.

“Obidient Governor of Abia state refuses to put the President’s official portrait on his office wall or in his official residence claiming that Tinubu is not his President.

“These are the sort of things that happen when inexperienced neophytes and flippant souls are put in positions of power,” the controversial APC chieftain had said.

But in the a statement on Wednesday in Owerri, Imo State, the socio-political youth group in a statement on described the attack on Otti by Fani-Kayode as an insult not only to the Governor but to the entire Igbo nation.

In the statement issued by President General of COSEYL Hon. Good Luck Ibem, the group warned Fani-Kayode to take “his mouth off the politics of Abia State.”

Part of the statement reads:

“Abia State is not a Yoruba land, he should know his boundaries. We have not forgotten how he caused the killings, maiming and attacks on Igbos and their businesses in Lagos State which is still on today.

“He hates Igbos with passion and his attack on the people’s Governor Dr Alex Otti is a confirmation of that.

“We must remind Fani-Kayode that Dr Alex Otti is not a criminal like him who collected N2 billion naira meant for the building and renovation of Port Harcourt Airport from Rivers State government during the administration of Dr Peter Odili when he was Minister of Aviation and embezzled the entire money and never did anything meaningful with the money.

“Fani-Kayode claimed to be a lawyer and yet he has never appeared in court to defend a client not to talk of winning a case which shows he is mentally unbalanced and unintelligent.

“Just because he was given a token from Abia State stolen wealth by Abia former governor Dr Okezie Ikpeazu to support his political lackey, Okey Ahaiwe, the PDP gubernatorial candidate in the last elections, and he decided to be disturbing the political atmosphere with valueless noise.”

“Governor Alex Otti is a prudent manager of resources and will never use Abia taxpayer’s money to fund any political litigation whatsoever,” the group said.

