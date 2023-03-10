Ohaneze Youth want Fani-Kayode, attackers of Igbos in Lagos arrested

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, the youth wing of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, has called for the arrest of a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Femi Fani-Kayode and anyone found to have participated in attacks on the Igbos residing in Lagos State.

Describing the spate of attacks on people from the South-East region and their businesses in Lagos especially after the February 25 presidential election where the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), lost Lagos to Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), the Ohanaeze youths said some personalities including Fani-Kayode should be arrested for making inciting statements before the spate of attacks.

Reacting to a recent fire that gutted a spare parts market in Lagos said to have been carried out by suspected political thugs, where over 200 shops were burnt, the group said the incident could not be disassociated from the inciting statements against the Igbos by prominent people in the state.

In a statement on Friday by its National President, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, the group said if the perpetrators of the attacks and their sponsors are not arrested, the attacks would not be brought under control.

“Fani-Kayode and his ilks prepared the ground for the mayhem being unleashed on the Igbo people in Lagos,” the statement reads.

“Apart from the market fire, many Igbo people have been attacked in different parts of Lagos.

“There are also reports of some Igbo traders being chased away from their shops. This is totally uncalled for, unacceptable and should end forthwith.

“Ndigbo have suffered enough injustice in this country and it should not be allowed to continue.

“It is incomprehensible that Fani-Kayode should brand the Lagos LP governorship candidate as an IPOB apologist.

“What it means is that Fani-Kayode’s children from his estranged wife, Chinwendu, are all IPOB members.

“We know Fani-Kayode as a man without character; he says one thing in the morning and another in the afternoon, changes again in the night once food is dangled before him.

“However, he should let Ndigbo be and not drag us into his inconsistent personality. His claims of supporters of Tinubu being killed in the South-East during the presidential election is just one of those his moonlight tales and should be discountenanced.

“Both local and international observers were in the South-East during the polls and attested to the fact that the people of the South-East disappointed bookmakers, including Fani-Kayode who prepared the zone for a bloodbath. He is angry that Ndigbo came out to vote.

“Having said this, we urge the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government and Governor Sanwo-Olu to ensure the protection of Igbo people in Lagos.

“Nobody is above the law; this is why Fani-Kayode and his paymasters should be held responsible for all the atrocities against Ndigbo in Lagos. He must surely be held liable.

“Nobody, I repeat, nobody can intimidate Ndigbo in this country; any other further attack on Igbos in Lagos will be resisted, no matter those behind the preparators.

“Ndigbo should go out on March 18 and cast their votes for the candidate of their choice.

“May we remind Fani-Kayode and his ethnic jingoists that a Fulani man from Sifawa in Sokoto Caliphate – Mallam Umaru Altine, in 1952, became elected as the first Mayor of the City of Enugu, the heart land and heartbeat of the Igbo Nation. He was in office till 1958.

“This goes on to show that the Igbo are never the problem of this country but are rather more accommodating than anyone else. We should not be pushed any further,” the statement said.

