Postponed elections may delay conduct of 2023 census —NPC

The recent postponment of the gubernatorial and Houses of Assembly elections, according to the chairman of the National Population Commission, (NPC) Nasir Kwarra, may delay the commencement of the 2023 national housing and population census.

Kwarra made this known during a meeting with the Resident Representative of the United Nations Population Fund, Ms Ulla Mueller, in Abuja, on Friday.

INEC had on Wednesday shifted the elections earlier scheduled for this weekend to 18th of March.

The Commission said the development was not unconnected to logistics issues and configuration of Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) required for the exercise.

Speaking on the possible implications of the postponement for the census earlier scheduled for 29th of this month, the NPC chairman said he would consult with President Muhammadu Buhari on development regarding the commencement date.

In her remarks, the Resident Representative pledged the support of the UNFPA in ensuring the success of the exercise.

Mueller harped on the credibility of the exercise, stressing on its importance for the attainment of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

She also presented sixteen high-capacity computers to the commission as donated by UNFPA for the conduct of the survey.

