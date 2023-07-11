Tinubu charges security agents to fish out perpetrators of Plateau killings

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday ordered the security agencies to fish out those behind the recent killings in Plateau State.

The president gave the directive in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications, and Strategy, Dele Alake.

He was reacting to last Saturday’s killing of nine persons by criminals in the Sabon Gari community of the Mangu local government area of the state.

President Tinubu described the attacks as needless and charged security to fish out the perpetrators.

He also decried the killing of seven people, including an eight-month-old baby by gunmen in the Farin Lamba community of Vwang District, Jos South LGA.

He said: “It is most unfortunate that in this orgy of violence, an innocent eight-month-old baby in Farin Lamba community of Vwang District, Jos south LGA, died in a conflict she knew nothing about.

“A major consequence of perennial conflict is always the tragic loss of innocent lives.

“To build virile, peaceful, and prosperous communities demands tolerance and forgiveness for every perceived wrongdoing.”

