Bandits reportedly kill four police officers in Zamfara

Gunmen suspected to be bandits reportedly killed four police officers along the Gusau -Sokoto Road in Zamfara State on Monday.

An eyewitness told journalists on Monday the bandits waylaid the officers who were on duty on the highway and shot at close range.

He added that the bandits later moved to a nearby village and rustled several livestock.

The spokesman for the state police command, Yazid Abubakar, confirmed the attack.

He was however refused to speak on the death of police officers in the attack.

