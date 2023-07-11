Police arraigns skitmaker Trinity Guy, parents of minor used in video

The Oyo State police command on Tuesday arraigned the skit maker, Maruf Abdullahi aka ”Trinity Guy” at the state Family Court for alleged sexual exploitation of a 10-year-old girl in the state.

Police had earlier declared that the skitmaker’s decision to feature a minor in one of his videos was obscene and a clear violation of Sections 32,35 and 36 of the Child Rights Act of 2023.

He was arraigned on a two-count charge of sexual abuse and sexual exploitation.

The Magistrate, Mrs. P. O. Adetuyibi, ordered that the defendant be arraigned at the Agodi correctional centre in Ibadan.

She also ordered that the parents of the girl identified as Isiaka Ahmed (40) and Rofiat Ahmed (29) be remanded at the correctional centre.

The magistrate adjourned the case till August 3 for a hearing.

