Entertainment
Police invites skit maker, Trinity Guy over extreme pranks
The Oyo State Police Command has invited a comedian, Abdullahi Maruff Adisa aka Trinity Guy, for questioning over his extreme pranks.
In a statement posted on its Twitter handle on Thursday, the command said Trinity Guy was invited over his latest skit involving a female child.
The statement read: ‘‘Popular content creator, Abdullahi Maruf Adisa AKA Trinity has been contacted and invited at the Oyo State Police Command in connection with the disturbing viral skit content making the rounds across the social media space concerning a female minor. Updates would be provided soon.’’
The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, had earlier demanded the arrest Trinity Guy over his extreme pranks.
Adejobi’s demand followed the release of a new skit involving a minor with many critics on social media describing the act as inappropriate.
READ ALSO: Again, Police PRO, Adejobi, demands arrest of skitmaker Trinity Guy for his extreme pranks
In the new skit, Trinity Guy made the minor to pretend that she had mistakenly seen his pe**s, while urinating and asked the child to describe his genitals to him.
The Force spokesman, who reacted to the development in a post on Instagram, said that Trinity Guy should be arrested and charged to court for the act.
He added that the police would act on the matter as soon as possible.
