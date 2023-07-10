Tinubu returns to Abuja after attending ECOWAS meeting

President Bola Tinubu on Monday to the country after taking part in the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in Guinea Bissau.

Tinubu, who was elected the chairman of the sub-regional body on Sunday, was received at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, by top government functionaries.

READ ALSO: Tinubu emerges as ECOWAS chairman

The president had in his address after he was elected chairman of the 15-member body promised to ensure the sustenance of democracy in West Africa.

Several Nigerians including former President Muhammadu Buhari and the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had congratulated President Tinubu on his emergence as ECOWAS chairman.

