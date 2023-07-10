News
Gunmen reportedly kill eight-month-old baby, 7 others in Plateau community
Gunmen on Sunday night reportedly killed eight persons, including an eight-month-old baby during an attack on Farin Lamba village, the Vwang area of Jos South local government area of Plateau State.
The National Publicity Secretary of Berom Youth Movement (BYM), Rwang Tengwong, confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday.
Gunmen also killed nine persons in Sabon Gari community of Mangu LGA on Sunday.
He decried the incessant killings of residents by criminals in Riyom, Barkin Ladi, Jos South, and Mangu LGAs.
Governor Caleb Mutfwang had last weekend re-imposed a curfew in Mangu LGA over the killing of residents by non-state agents in the area.
READ ALSO: Gov Mutfwang re-imposes curfew in Plateau LGA over violence
Tengwong said: “The gunmen invaded the village at about 9:45 p.m. on Sunday in a car and shot sporadically at the victims,” he said.
“Eight persons were killed, including an eight-month-old baby.
“The minor was killed alongside the father. They were returning from the hospital.”
