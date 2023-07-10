News
EFCC, ICPC to monitor sales, distribution of fertilisers in Niger
The Niger State Governor, Mohammed Bago, said on Monday the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) would monitor the sales and distribution of fertilisers in the state.
The governor stated this while inaugurating the 2023 wet season fertilisers sales/distribution and sales of other inputs to farmers in Minna, the state capital.
He said: “The EFCC and ICPC will monitor the sales and distribution of fertilisers in Niger State this year.
“Each farmer is expected to purchase 10 bags of fertilisers. Any farmer caught with more than 10 bags of fertilisers should have himself to blame.”
READ ALSO: Gov Bago sacks political appointees, dissolves commissions, others in Niger
This, according t him, will ensure that the targeted small holder farmers get the inputs.
The governor added that the state government would distribute 60,000 bags of fertilisers to government stores in the 25 Local Government Areas of the state.
He added that 150,000 bags of the commodity would be sold and distributed to farmers in the 2024 farming season in the state.
In his remark, the Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Idris Gbogan, said the government subsidised the NPK and Urea fertilisers by 20 percent to farmers.
