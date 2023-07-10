Bayelsa, Borno get new police commissioners

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the appointment of new Commissioners of Police for Bayelsa and Borno States.

The commission’s spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, who confirmed the development in a statement on Monday in Abuja, listed the new CPs as Alausa Tolani (Bayelsa) and Yusuf Lawal (Borno).

The appointments, according to him, were approved the PSC’s 21st plenary in Abuja.

“The Chairman of the PSC, Dr. Solomon Arase, urged the CPs to re-strategise and ensure they dislodge criminal elements from their commands.

“He charged the newly appointed Commissioners to ensure that Mr. President’s vision for improved national security is accorded the required attention.

“Arase said the war against terror and terrorism in Nigeria must be won and called on state Command Commissioners to re-strategise and take over the public space currently being distorted by non-state actors.”

