Health workers demand implementation of Consolidated salary structure to avert industrial action

The Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals has asked the Federal Government to immediately implement the technical committee’s report on the adjustment of the Consolidated Health Salary Structure in order to avert a resumption of the recently suspended industrial action by Joint Health Sector Unions.

The association made the call in a communique issued at the end of its eighth quadrennial national delegates’ conference held in Abuja with the theme “Alarming Brain Drain in Nigeria’s Health Sector: Need for Emergency Rescue.”

According to the NUAHP, any adjustment to the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure must always be carried out on CONHESS in line with the collective bargaining agreement that established the two salary structures in the health sector in 2009.

In the communique signed by its President, Kamal Ibrahim, and the General Secretary, Martin Egbanubi, the NUAHP said to reduce the brain drain in the health sector, the government must provide adequate funding for the sector, improve working conditions and welfare of healthcare workers, and create a decent work environment, among others.

Read also: Operational, stock activities make FBN Holding, Conoil, Ikeja Hotel stocks to watch this week

It also demanded that the “implementation of circulars on pharmacist consultant cadre should commence immediately without further delay, unhindered career progression of our members and other health workers, stoppage of all forms of discriminatory practices against health professionals in the union and other health workers, and appointment of Minister(s) of Health should no longer be the exclusive right of physicians.”

The association further demanded that the appointment of Chief Medical Director/Chief Executive Officer should no longer be restricted to medical doctors only but thrown open to enable other health professionals to compete.

It said also board representation for other healthcare professionals should be increased from one to eight out of the 14 members of the board since other health workers make up 95 per cent of the total healthcare workforce.

“The position of Chairman Medical Advisory Committee should no longer be appointed from the University but among substantive Directors/Deputy Directors in teaching hospitals, by the public service rule.

“The 36 State governments and FCT must implement the new hazard allowance for all health workers in their respective State Health Institutions. All outstanding salaries owed health workers in Abia, Imo and Rivers State must be paid to avert the declaration of trade disputes in those states and there must be an immediate recruitment of health professionals to bridge the human resource gaps created by brain drain,” the NUAHP added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now