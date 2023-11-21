Aide says Tinubu worried, working to reverse ’japa’ trend

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Public Health Matters, Salma Anas has disclosed that the President is worried over the exodus of health workers from the country in search of greener pastures abroad.

Anas, who stated this Monday at the 2023 annual conference of the Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists in Abuja, added that the President was working towards improving Nigeria’s health sector.

She said: “President Bola Tinubu is worried about the ‘japa syndrome’ which we inherited from previous administrations for obvious reasons.

“Part of our commitment is that we want to reverse that ugly trend and ensure that we sustain and retain our medical experts within the country through several interventions and measures.

Read also: Labour Party calls for immediate electoral reforms

“Part of the efforts is the motivation of our health sector workers within Nigeria, not only through regular payment of salaries and allowances but also in terms of provision of conducive working environment. We will do this through the provision of state-of-the-art medical facilities at all levels especially the primary level of healthcare.”

She further stated that the government was striving towards producing more health workers in all fields.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now