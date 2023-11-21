Labour Party calls for immediate electoral reforms

The Labour Party (LP), has advocated for immediate and comprehensive electoral reforms in Nigeria if the country is to restore public confidence in democracy.

National Chairman of the party, Comrade Julius Abure, who made the call when a delegation of elected members of the party in the House of Representatives paid him a courtesy visit at the party’s National Secretariat, in Abuja, on Monday, said public confidence in Nigeria’s democracy was waning because of the huge disappointment witnessed during the 2023 elections when the people’s mandate was brazenly snatched.

He added that the conduct and outcome of the election did not reflect the will of the people.

“We need a holistic electoral reform. I will say that LP with your support, we will begin with mobilisation, political education is important. Leadership is not only the problem, followership is also the problem. The party will be with you in all your struggles and challenges.

“Opposition is the soul of democracy. It is only in this part of the world that we see opposition as an anthem. There must be a strong opposition for the survival of democracy.

Read also: Appeal Court affirms Abure as LP national chairman

“This visit is to show that we are one, formidable opposition party. We thank God that we retained our strength in the House. I’m also facing the same challenge.

“You have been the symbol of the people, you will not abandon them. Many have been killed and maimed, you have become the voice of the voiceless. I hope that you will continue to keep faith.

“You are the symbol of a new beginning. Moving forward as a party, we think that a reform of the electoral system is necessary.

In his remarks, leader of the delegation, Hon. Ozodinobi Victor, who is also the Deputy House Minority Whip of the House of Representatives said the visit was their way of thanking the presidential candidate of the party in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, for the way he was able to change the way politics should be run in the country.

“This visit is a courtesy visit in the sense that within 8 or 9 months, the leadership of the party led by Peter Obi, did the miracle of the century,” Victor said.

“A party without structure was able the shake the country. This visit was delayed because of court cases. It is to thank Obi, and the National Working Committee and to appreciate the party for giving us the platform.

“We got 35 seats within 8 months and we are looking forward to more. Most of us have settled in. We are working very well. Our colleagues have been supportive. Be rest assured that we will not disappoint this party. None of us will leave this party.

“All of us owe our victory to Obi’s goodwill and the NWC. I will remain in opposition until Obi becomes president and I pray it will come to pass,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now