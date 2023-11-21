Politics
Buhari waves off stories of cabal hijacking his govt
Former President Muhammadu Buhari has waved aside insinuations that a cabal hijacked his administration, insisting that there was no evidence to back up such claims.
Ripples Nigeria recalls that claims of an Aso Rock cabal controlling Buhari’s government were rife in the eight years he was in power, with his wife, Aishat Buhari backing such claims, when she alleged that her husband did not even know the people he was appointing to positions of authority.
Read also: Presidency tackles Obasanjo for criticising ‘western democracy’, blames him for Nigeria’s woes
Buhari, who spoke in an interview aired on Monday night by the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), said if truly there was a cabal, Nigerians should have pointed it out.
“Why didn’t they talk?” he queried, adding that he never interfered with the jobs of his ministers.
“I don’t have any evidence of anybody doing anything wrong and being allowed to walk away. No.
“No, because I don’t deliberately allow anybody to use public resources for himself. I allowed people to do their job as I understood it,” he noted.
The former President also said that if he were to be president again, he would not do anything differently.
