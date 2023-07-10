Gov Bago sacks political appointees, dissolves commissions, others in Niger

The Niger State Governor, Mohammed Bago, has sacked all political office holders appointed by his predecessor in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Abubakar Usman, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Minna, the state capital.

The governor also dissolved all commissions, boards, and parastatals in the state.

He directed heads of the affected officers to hand over all government properties including official vehicles in their possession to the most senior directors in their respective organisations.

The statement read: “All commissions, boards, and parastatals that are tenured or not tenured are also affected by the dissolution and the governor urged concerned officials to comply immediately with the directive.

“The governor wished the affected members of the dissolved Commissions, Boards, Parastatals, and Political Appointees success in their future endeavors.”

